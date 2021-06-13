How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Cleveland Indians Live Online on June 13, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Indians face the Seattle Mariners. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Indians vs. Seattle Mariners

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), while in Seattle the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes or Root Sports Northwest, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Indians and Seattle Mariners games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (1-2, 4.99 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) Indians: Shane Bieber (7-3, 2.97 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 122 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians -241, Mariners +201; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Yusei Kikuchi. Kikuchi threw seven innings, giving up zero runs on three hits with six strikeouts against Cleveland.

The Indians are 16-12 in home games in 2020. Cleveland has a collective batting average of .225 this season, led by Jose Ramirez with an average of .280.

The Mariners are 14-21 on the road. Seattle’s team on-base percentage of .283 is last in the American League. Ty France leads the team with an OBP of .341.

The Indians won the last meeting 5-4. James Karinchak earned his third victory and Cesar Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Cleveland. Paul Sewald took his second loss for Seattle.

