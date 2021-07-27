How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cleveland Indians Live Online Without Cable on July 27, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Indians face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Indians vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Indians and St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (7-6, 3.57 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 111 strikeouts) Indians: Cal Quantrill (2-2, 3.84 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians -105, Cardinals -111; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and St. Louis will meet on Tuesday.

The Indians are 25-22 in home games in 2020. Cleveland has a collective on-base percentage of .293, led by Jose Ramirez with a mark of .332.

The Cardinals have gone 22-30 away from home. St. Louis is slugging .387 as a unit. Tyler O’Neill leads the team with a slugging percentage of .522.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 8-2. Adam Wainwright earned his fourth victory and O’Neill went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI for St. Louis. J.C. Mejia took his first loss for Cleveland.

