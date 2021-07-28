How to Watch Cleveland Indians vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online Without Cable on July 28, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Indians face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Indians vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Indians and St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Kwang Hyun Kim (6-5, 2.88 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) Indians: Zach Plesac (5-3, 4.30 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians -115, Cardinals -102; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Nolan Arenado and the Cardinals will take on the Indians Wednesday.

The Indians are 25-23 on their home turf. Cleveland has slugged .394 this season. Franmil Reyes leads the team with a mark of .563.

The Cardinals have gone 23-30 away from home. St. Louis is hitting a collective .233 this season, led by Paul Goldschmidt with an average of .272.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 4-2. Adam Wainwright notched his eighth victory and Harrison Bader went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI for St. Louis. Bryan Shaw took his fifth loss for Cleveland.

