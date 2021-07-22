MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Indians Live Online Without Cable on July 22, 2021: Live Stream

On Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Indians face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Indians vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Indians and Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Luis Patino (1-2, 0.00 ERA) Indians: Cal Quantrill (2-2, 4.05 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians +125, Rays -143; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Tampa Bay will face off on Thursday.

The Indians are 24-19 on their home turf. Cleveland is hitting a collective batting average of .230 this season, led by Amed Rosario with an average of .259.

The Rays are 27-21 on the road. Tampa Bay is slugging .397 as a unit. Brandon Lowe leads the team with a slugging percentage of .461.

The Rays won the last meeting 4-0. Josh Fleming secured his seventh victory and Taylor Walls went 2-for-3 with two RBI for Tampa Bay. Sam Hentges took his fourth loss for Cleveland.

Live TV Streaming Option