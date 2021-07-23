How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Indians Live Online Without Cable on July 23, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 23, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Indians face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Indians vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Indians and Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Rich Hill (6-4, 3.87 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 91 strikeouts) Indians: Zach Plesac (5-3, 4.19 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians -105, Rays -115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Tampa Bay will play on Friday.

The Indians are 24-20 in home games in 2020. Cleveland is slugging .395 as a unit. Jose Ramirez leads the club with a .506 slugging percentage, including 39 extra-base hits and 19 home runs.

The Rays are 28-21 in road games. Tampa Bay is slugging .397 as a unit. Brandon Lowe leads the team with a slugging percentage of .464.

The Rays won the last meeting 5-4. Pete Fairbanks notched his third victory and Yandy Diaz went 4-for-5 with a triple, a home run and an RBI for Tampa Bay. Bryan Shaw took his fourth loss for Cleveland.

Live TV Streaming Option