MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Cleveland Indians vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online Without Cable on July 24, 2021: TV Channels
On Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Indians face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports 1, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Cleveland Indians vs. Tampa Bay Rays
- When: Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
In Cleveland, Tampa, and Nationally the game is streaming on Fox Sports 1, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channel is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Ryan Yarbrough (6-4, 4.41 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 84 strikeouts) Indians: J.C. Mejia (1-5, 7.53 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)
BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Tampa Bay will face off on Saturday.
The Indians are 24-21 on their home turf. Cleveland is slugging .397 as a unit. Jose Ramirez leads the team with a .524 slugging percentage, including 41 extra-base hits and 20 home runs.
The Rays have gone 29-21 away from home. Tampa Bay hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .313 this season, led by Yandy Diaz with a mark of .371.
The Rays won the last meeting 10-5. Matt Wisler recorded his third victory and Ji-Man Choi went 1-for-5 with a home run and three RBI for Tampa Bay. Nick Wittgren registered his third loss for Cleveland.
