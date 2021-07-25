 Skip to Content
How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Indians Live Online Without Cable on July 25, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, July 25, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Indians face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Indians vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Indians and Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: TBD Indians: Triston McKenzie (1-4, 5.91 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians +136, Rays -154; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Tampa Bay will play on Sunday.

The Indians are 24-22 in home games in 2020. Cleveland is slugging .395 as a unit. Jose Ramirez leads the team with a .517 slugging percentage, including 41 extra-base hits and 20 home runs.

The Rays have gone 30-21 away from home. Tampa Bay has a collective on-base percentage of .313, led by Yandy Diaz with a mark of .371.

The Rays won the last meeting 8-2. Louis Head notched his first victory and Austin Meadows went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI for Tampa Bay. J.C. Mejia took his sixth loss for Cleveland.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Sun≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Sun≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports Great Lakes≥ $84.99------
SportsTime Ohio≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels

