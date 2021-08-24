How to Watch Cleveland Indians vs. Texas Rangers Live Online Without Cable on August 24, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

On Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Indians face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Indians vs. Texas Rangers

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Indians and Texas Rangers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Taylor Hearn (2-4, 3.70 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) Indians: Eli Morgan (2-5, 5.80 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians -167, Rangers +144; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Texas will square off on Tuesday.

The Indians are 32-27 in home games in 2020. Cleveland is averaging 4.2 RBI per game this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with 80 total runs batted in.

The Rangers have gone 15-47 away from home. Texas hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .288 this season, led by Nathaniel Lowe with a mark of .343.

Live TV Streaming Option