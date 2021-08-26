 Skip to Content
How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Cleveland Indians Live Online Without Cable on August 26, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Indians face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Indians vs. Texas Rangers

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Indians and Texas Rangers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jordan Lyles (6-10, 5.34 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 111 strikeouts) Indians: Sam Hentges (1-4, 7.52 ERA, 1.96 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians -177, Rangers +153; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Texas will meet on Thursday.

The Indians are 33-28 in home games in 2020. Cleveland is slugging .407 as a unit. Jose Ramirez leads the team with a .545 slugging percentage, including 60 extra-base hits and 29 home runs.

The Rangers are 16-48 on the road. Texas’s lineup has 135 home runs this season, Adolis Garcia leads them with 27 homers.

The Indians won the last meeting 7-2. Zach Plesac earned his eighth victory and Yu Chang went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI for Cleveland. Jake Latz took his first loss for Texas.

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Great Lakes, and SportsTime Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels

