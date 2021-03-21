 Skip to Content
Spring Training 2021: How to Watch Cleveland Indians vs. Texas Rangers Live on March 21, 2021 Online

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, March 21, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Cleveland Indians face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports Southwest and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Indians vs. Texas Rangers

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on SportsTime Ohio (soon to be Bally Sports Great Lakes), while in Texas, the game is streaming on Fox Sports Southwest (soon to be Bally Sports Southwest).  Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports Sun or Fox Sports North – this is your only option to stream Indians and Angels games on your local RSN all year long.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Fox Sports Southwest≥ $84.99------
SportsTime Ohio≥ $84.99------

