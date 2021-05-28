 Skip to Content
How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Cleveland Indians Live Online on May 28, 2021: TV Options/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, May 28, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Cleveland Indians face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Great Lakes and SportsTime Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Cleveland Indians vs. Toronto Blue Jays

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Great Lakes (previously SportsTime Ohio), which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Great Lakes, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Indians games all year long.

Cleveland heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Shane Bieber. Bieber went seven innings, giving up one run on one hit with 12 strikeouts against Detroit.

Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (4-2, 2.53 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) Indians: Eli Morgan (0-0, 0.00 ERA).

The Indians are 11-9 on their home turf. The Cleveland pitching staff averages 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, Shane Bieber leads them with a mark of 13.8.

The Blue Jays have gone 15-13 away from home. The Toronto offense has compiled a .253 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the league. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a mark of .333.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Great Lakes and SportsTime Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels

