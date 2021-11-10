How to Watch ‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

A childhood favorite for many, the magical fun-sized red dog named Clifford is back for a new live-action special. The movie, ‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’ will be simultaneously released in theaters in Dolby Cinema and streaming on Paramount+ on November 10.

How to Watch ‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’ Premiere

When: Wednesday, November 10

About ‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’

A middle-schooler, Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp), living in New York City, meets a magical animal rescuer (John Cleese) who gifts her a little, bright red puppy. The unexpected happens, and Emily wakes up the next day with a giant ten-foot dog sitting in her tiny apartment. Thankfully, her single mom (Sienna Guillory) is away for business, so she can’t see the enormous mess and vibrantly colored hound. Emily and her impulsive Uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) must protect Clifford from a genetics company that wants to experiment on him in order to supersize animals.

Based on the beloved Scholastic book by Norman Bridwell and the 2000 PBS animated “Clifford” series, the audience will watch in amazement as a young girl’s love for a tiny puppy makes him grow to an enormous size.

Other stars include John Cleese and Tony Hale. Walt Becker is the director, and Jordan Kerner and Iole Lucchese are producers. Jay Scherick, David Ronn, and Blaise Hemingway wrote the screenplay that was inspired by a story by Justin Malen and Ellen Rapoport.

