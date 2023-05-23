 Skip to Content
Clone High Max

How to Watch ‘Clone High’ Reboot Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

David Satin

Have you been missing the original “Clone High” since it left airwaves in 2003? Well, Max has some good news for you! The service will debut the rebooted “Clone High” on Tuesday, May 23, introducing the clones of Abe Lincoln, Joan of Arc, Cleopatra, Ghandi and many more to a whole new generation of viewers. They may still be high schoolers, but they’ll still rule the world someday! Maybe. If they care. You can watch Clone High: Season 1 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Max.

How to Watch ‘Clone High’ Reboot Premiere

About ‘Clone High’ Reboot Premiere

A modern refresh of the hit series of the same name, “Clone High” follows a high school for clones of the greatest minds in history. Twenty years after the original experiment was put on ice by the Secret Board of Shadowy Figures, Joan, JFK, Abe, and Cleo have been thawed out to resume school with their new clone classmates - all while navigating a new set of cultural norms and overly dramatic teen relationships.

Many of your favorite actors are returning for the rebooted series, including Will Forte as Abe and Nicole Sullivan as Joan; executive producers Phil Lord as Scudworth and Chris Miller as JFK and Mr. B; Christa Miller voicing Candide Sampson; Donald Faison as George Washington Carver; and Judah Miller as Scangrade.

‘Clone High’ Reboot Premiere Schedule

Max will be airing ‘Clone High’ Reboot Premiere on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Thursday, June 22, 2023.

  • Episode 1: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Episode 2: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Episode 3: Thursday, June 1, 2023
  • Episode 4: Thursday, June 1, 2023
  • Episode 5: Thursday, June 8, 2023
  • Episode 6: Thursday, June 8, 2023
  • Episode 7: Thursday, June 15, 2023
  • Episode 8: Thursday, June 15, 2023
  • Episode 9: Thursday, June 22, 2023
  • Episode 10: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Can you watch ‘Clone High’ Reboot Premiere offline?

Like most of the Max catalog, you can download Clone High: Season 1 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Clone High’ Reboot Premiere?

You can watch Clone High: Season 1 on Max using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to Get a Free Trial of Max

Max does not currently offer a free trial of its own. However, you can access a free trial of Max through either Prime Video Channels or Hulu. Here’s how:

1. Get a Free Trial of Max Through Prime Video Channels

If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber that has never tried Max, you can still get a 7-Day Free Trial to the service.

  • Click here to activate the offer.
  • Click “Get Started.”
  • Activate Your 7-Day Free Trial of Max.
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Amazon credentials to log in to the Max App on your streaming device.

2. Get a Free Trial of Max Through Hulu

If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to Max through their streaming service.

New Hulu Subscribers

  • Click here to activate the offer.
  • Click “Sign-Up Now.”
  • Create Your Account.
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons.”
  • Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of Max.
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log in to the Max App on your streaming device.

Existing Hulu Subscribers

If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:

  • Click your Profile.
  • Click “Account.”
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons.”
  • Add Max Free Trial.

‘Clone High’ Reboot Premiere Trailer

  • Clone High: Season 1

    May 23, 2023

    After a high school that was secretly being run as an elaborate military experiment to clone the greatest minds in history was put on ice, the clones have been thawed out 20 years later to resume the experiment with new clone classmates – all while navigating a new set of cultural norms and overly dramatic teen relationships.

  • 7-Day Trial
    Max via amazon.com

    Max

    Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals. There are hubs for content from TLC, HGTV, Food Network, Discovery, TCM, Cartoon Network, Travel Channel, ID, and more. Watch hit series like “The Last of Us,” “House of the Dragon,” “Succession,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and more. The service changed its name from “HBO Max” on May 23, 2023.

    Max has three tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 an ad-free plan for $15.99, and the ultimate tier that includes 4K for $19.99.

    All Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.

    You can choose to add Max as a subscription through Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, or other Live TV providers.

    7-Day Trial
    $9.99+ / month
    Max via amazon.com

    Get 20% OFF Your Next Year of Max When Pre-Paid Annually

