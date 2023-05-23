How to Watch ‘Clone High’ Reboot Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Have you been missing the original “ Clone High ” since it left airwaves in 2003? Well, Max has some good news for you! The service will debut the rebooted “ Clone High ” on Tuesday, May 23, introducing the clones of Abe Lincoln, Joan of Arc, Cleopatra, Ghandi and many more to a whole new generation of viewers. They may still be high schoolers, but they’ll still rule the world someday! Maybe. If they care. You can watch Clone High: Season 1 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Max .

About ‘Clone High’ Reboot Premiere

A modern refresh of the hit series of the same name, “Clone High” follows a high school for clones of the greatest minds in history. Twenty years after the original experiment was put on ice by the Secret Board of Shadowy Figures, Joan, JFK, Abe, and Cleo have been thawed out to resume school with their new clone classmates - all while navigating a new set of cultural norms and overly dramatic teen relationships.

Many of your favorite actors are returning for the rebooted series, including Will Forte as Abe and Nicole Sullivan as Joan; executive producers Phil Lord as Scudworth and Chris Miller as JFK and Mr. B; Christa Miller voicing Candide Sampson; Donald Faison as George Washington Carver; and Judah Miller as Scangrade.

‘Clone High’ Reboot Premiere Schedule

Max will be airing ‘Clone High’ Reboot Premiere on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Thursday, June 22, 2023.

Episode 1 : Tuesday, May 23, 2023

: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Episode 2 : Tuesday, May 23, 2023

: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Episode 3 : Thursday, June 1, 2023

: Thursday, June 1, 2023 Episode 4 : Thursday, June 1, 2023

: Thursday, June 1, 2023 Episode 5 : Thursday, June 8, 2023

: Thursday, June 8, 2023 Episode 6 : Thursday, June 8, 2023

: Thursday, June 8, 2023 Episode 7 : Thursday, June 15, 2023

: Thursday, June 15, 2023 Episode 8 : Thursday, June 15, 2023

: Thursday, June 15, 2023 Episode 9 : Thursday, June 22, 2023

: Thursday, June 22, 2023 Episode 10: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Can you watch ‘Clone High’ Reboot Premiere offline?

Like most of the Max catalog, you can download Clone High: Season 1 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Clone High’ Reboot Premiere?

You can watch Clone High: Season 1 on Max using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

7-Day Free Trial $14.99 / mo. amazon.com

