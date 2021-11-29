How to Watch the CMA Country Christmas Live on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

“CMA Country Christmas” returns for another holiday season of joy and cheer. First-time hosts Gabby Barrett and Carly Pearce will be joined by country stars like Jimmie Allen with Louis York & The Shindellas, BRELAND, Brett Eldredge, Lady A, Pistol Annies, Carrie Underwood, and Lainey Wilson for an intimate evening of holiday classics. “CMA Country Christmas” airs Monday, November 29 at 8 PM/ET only on ABC.

How to Watch CMA Country Christmas Live on ABC

When: Monday, November 29 at 8 PM ET

TV: ABC

Streaming: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV

Background

“CMA Country Christmas” brings the holidays home again, inviting viewers to sit back and enjoy the season in a warm and intimate home setting reminiscent of classic Christmas television specials of the past. Coming together for a night of festive performances and cozy holiday moments, “CMA Country Christmas” is sure to celebrate the magic of the Christmas season.

“CMA Country Christmas” will also feature two student musicians, supporting CMA’s longstanding commitment to supporting equity in music education. A student at Nashville School of the Arts, Truman Eltringham, 17, and Carter Hammonds, an 8-year-old student at FH Jenkins Preparatory School, joined hosts Barrett and Pearce for an unforgettable performance you won’t want to miss.

How to Stream CMA Country Christmas for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch CMA Country Christmas live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.They are Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options