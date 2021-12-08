How to Watch ‘CMT Crossroads Christmas: Brett Young & Friends’ and ‘A Tennessee Kind of Christmas’ for Free Without Cable

CMT will welcome the holidays on Wednesday, December 8 with two new Christmas-themed music specials, “CMT Crossroads Christmas: Brett Young & Friends” and “A Tennessee Kind of Christmas.” Featuring all your favorites in the good ol’ American country genre, singers from Brett Young and Gavin DeGraw to Billy Ray Cyrus, Amy Grant, and everyone in between will be performing.

Tune in at 8 PM EST for the special based on Brett Young’s holiday album and stick around for “A Tennessee Kind of Christmas” immediately after at 9 PM. You can watch both with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch Both Back-to-Back Christmas Music Specials

When: “CMT Crossroads Christmas: Brett Young & Friends” debuts first at 8 PM ET. Then, “A Tennessee Kind of Christmas” begins at 9 PM on Wednesday, December 8.

TV: CMT

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo

About ‘CMT Crossroads Christmas: Brett Young & Friends’

Brett Young is an American country pop singer, songwriter, and guitarist, known for hits like “In Case You Didn’t Know,” “Lady,” and “Mercy.” For his first-ever special, Young and collaborate on a Christmas album with his famous friends Chris Tomlin, Colbie Caillat, Dann Huff, Darius Rucker, Gavin DeGraw and Maddie & Tae and special guests Boyz II Men.

Brett Young tells CMT, “It was incredible, and everybody crushed it… It’s such an honor and privilege to have my own special. We got there for rehearsals, and my manager said, ‘Can you believe you already have your own special?’ I said, ‘Already? How many people never get one?’ Just like the people who sang on the record, the people who signed on to come give two days of their time to come be on the special, I just feel really honored that they would come and grace me with their time and their voices and their talent to make my first special as cool as it is.”

About ‘A Tennessee Kind of Christmas’

The ’90s-centric holiday special, “A Tennessee Kind of Christmas,” features Amy Grant, Billy Ray Cyrus, Clay Walker, Pam Tillis, Steve Wariner, Tracy Lawrence, Wynonna, and mother-daughter duo Sara and Olivia Evans.

Margaret Comeaux, Vice President of Production, CMT & Executive Producer stated, “We’re excited to ring in the holiday season with our very first Christmas-themed Crossroads along with an all-new music special starring some of country music’s greatest voices…It will be a can’t-miss night of music filled with traditions both new and old alongside amazing renditions of our favorite holiday hits.”

Both holiday specials will come back for a second airing during CMT’s Christmas Week on December 20-25.

How to Stream Back-to-Back Christmas Music Specials for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All these providers allow you to watch the holiday specials on CMT using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Philo, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.