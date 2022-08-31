 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
CMT

How to Watch ‘CMT Storytellers: Darius Rucker’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

The newest installment of “CMT Storytellers” features an up-close look into three-time GRAMMY award-winning singer-songwriter Darius Rucker’s life. The series originally aired on VH1 from 1996 through 2015 but was rebooted on CMT this year. “CMT Storytellers with Brooks and Dunn” kicked off the show’s return, and now it’s Rucker’s turn to take the stage. Don’t miss the special concert event on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 10 p.m. ET. You can watch it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the ‘CMT Storytellers: Darius Rucker’ Premiere

About ‘CMT Storytellers: Darius Rucker’

“CMT Storytellers: Darius Rucker” offers an intimate look into his life like you have never seen before. The one-hour concert event takes viewers through Rucker’s career and reveals how he got to where he is today. It also features other details about his past, from his songwriting process to his rise to fame.

During the special, viewers will have the chance to watch Rucker perform some of his hits while learning new stories from his life. The special emphasizes both his solo career in country music and his time as lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist for the rock band, Hootie & The Blowfish.

If you miss the premiere, you can watch one of the following encore airings:

  • Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 11p/10c on CMT
  • Sunday, Sept. 4 at 12p/11c on CMT
  • Friday, Sept. 9 at 8p/7c on CMT Music
  • Saturday, Sept. 10 at 10a/9c on CMT Music
  • Saturday, Sept. 10 at 6p/5c on CMT Music

How to Stream ‘CMT Storytellers: Darius Rucker’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the “CMT Storytellers: Darius Rucker” premiere on CMT using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Philo, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
CMT^
$6		^
$6

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: CMT + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: CMT + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $6 Comedy Extra
Includes: CMT

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: CMT + 32 Top Cable Channels

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: CMT + 18 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CMT + 32 Top Cable Channels

Watch a Preview of Darius Rucker Performing on 'CMT Storytellers'

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.