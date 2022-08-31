How to Watch ‘CMT Storytellers: Darius Rucker’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

The newest installment of “CMT Storytellers” features an up-close look into three-time GRAMMY award-winning singer-songwriter Darius Rucker’s life. The series originally aired on VH1 from 1996 through 2015 but was rebooted on CMT this year. “CMT Storytellers with Brooks and Dunn” kicked off the show’s return, and now it’s Rucker’s turn to take the stage. Don’t miss the special concert event on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 10 p.m. ET. You can watch it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the ‘CMT Storytellers: Darius Rucker’ Premiere

When: Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 10 p.m. ET TV: CMT

CMT Stream: Watch live with DIRECTV STREAM.

About ‘CMT Storytellers: Darius Rucker’

“CMT Storytellers: Darius Rucker” offers an intimate look into his life like you have never seen before. The one-hour concert event takes viewers through Rucker’s career and reveals how he got to where he is today. It also features other details about his past, from his songwriting process to his rise to fame.

During the special, viewers will have the chance to watch Rucker perform some of his hits while learning new stories from his life. The special emphasizes both his solo career in country music and his time as lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist for the rock band, Hootie & The Blowfish.

If you miss the premiere, you can watch one of the following encore airings:

Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 11p/10c on CMT

Sunday, Sept. 4 at 12p/11c on CMT

Friday, Sept. 9 at 8p/7c on CMT Music

Saturday, Sept. 10 at 10a/9c on CMT Music

Saturday, Sept. 10 at 6p/5c on CMT Music

How to Stream ‘CMT Storytellers: Darius Rucker’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the “CMT Storytellers: Darius Rucker” premiere on CMT using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Philo, and YouTube TV.

