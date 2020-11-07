How to Watch Coastal Carolina vs. South Alabama on ESPNU for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android
On Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 8:00 PM EST, the #15 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers face the South Alabama Jaguars from Brooks Stadium in Conway, SC. The game is airing exclusively on ESPNU, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. South Alabama Jaguars
- When: Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 8:00 PM EST
- TV: ESPNU
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
