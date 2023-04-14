 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Cocaine Bear’ on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Ree Winter

If you’re in the mood for some humorously dark entertainment and aren’t scared by dismembered body parts, “Cocaine Bear” is the film for you. It’s a comical exploration of what may occur when people stray too close to a drugged bear’s habitat. This movie is definitely not for the faint of heart. It unexpectedly took the box office by storm and is now coming to Peacock on April 14.
You can watch with a subscription to Peacock.

How to Watch 'Cocaine Bear'

About 'Cocaine Bear'

Believe it or not, “Cocaine Bear” is based on a true story, kind of. In 1985, a drug smuggler dumped cocaine from his aircraft but then died after his parachute failed to open. Later, a black bear was found dead from an overdose of the narcotic in a Georgia forest.

After 35 years, director Elizabeth Banks decided to ponder the comic outcome of a bear recklessly high on cocaine meandering through the woods. The results are an amusing 95-minute display of ceaseless bloodshed. Just a heads up: don’t grow too fond of any particular character!

The movie is dedicated to late actor Ray Liotta who passed away last year, a year after starring as one of the film’s main bad guys trying to recover some of the dumped cocaine.

Can you watch 'Cocaine Bear' for free?

Peacock does not offer a free trial, but you can watch ‘Cocaine Bear’ as part of your subscription at no extra charge. If you want to save, you can get an entire year of Peacock for $49.99.

What devices can you use to stream 'Cocaine Bear'?

You can watch Peacock using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Cocaine Bear' Trailer

    Peacock

    Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Poker Face” and “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania. Premium Plus subscribers can stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets.

    Peacock includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.

    Peacock also includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels.

    The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”

    The service also features blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.

