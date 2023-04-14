How to Watch ‘Cocaine Bear’ on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

If you’re in the mood for some humorously dark entertainment and aren’t scared by dismembered body parts, “Cocaine Bear” is the film for you. It’s a comical exploration of what may occur when people stray too close to a drugged bear’s habitat. This movie is definitely not for the faint of heart. It unexpectedly took the box office by storm and is now coming to Peacock on April 14. You can watch with a subscription to Peacock .

About 'Cocaine Bear'

Believe it or not, “Cocaine Bear” is based on a true story, kind of. In 1985, a drug smuggler dumped cocaine from his aircraft but then died after his parachute failed to open. Later, a black bear was found dead from an overdose of the narcotic in a Georgia forest.

After 35 years, director Elizabeth Banks decided to ponder the comic outcome of a bear recklessly high on cocaine meandering through the woods. The results are an amusing 95-minute display of ceaseless bloodshed. Just a heads up: don’t grow too fond of any particular character!

The movie is dedicated to late actor Ray Liotta who passed away last year, a year after starring as one of the film’s main bad guys trying to recover some of the dumped cocaine.

Can you watch 'Cocaine Bear' for free?

Peacock does not offer a free trial, but you can watch ‘Cocaine Bear’ as part of your subscription at no extra charge. If you want to save, you can get an entire year of Peacock for $49.99.

What devices can you use to stream 'Cocaine Bear'?

You can watch Peacock using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Cocaine Bear' Trailer