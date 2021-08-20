 Skip to Content
A&E Cold Case Files

How to Watch 'Cold Case Files' Season Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Michael King

A&E’s Cold Case Files is back for a new season with new stories to tell. The classic A&E documentary series spotlights cold cases for viewers to see through the American justice system. The first episode premieres on A&E on Friday, August 20 at 9 p.m. You can watch it live with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch Cold Case Files Season Premiere

About Cold Case Files

There are over 100,000 cold cases in America, and only about 1% are ever solved. With recent advancements in technology and the methods used to solve these cases, as well as the unwavering dedication of victims’ families, law enforcement, and the public, “Cold Case Files” explores the cases the defied the odds.

Narrated by the original host and producer of Cold Case Files, celebrated veteran journalist and newsman Bill Kurtis, each one-hour episode of the Emmy-nominated series examines the twists and turns of one murder case that remained unsolved for years, and the critical element that heated it up, leading to the evidence that finally solved it. Featuring interviews with family members, friends, detectives, and others close to the cases, the refreshed classic series examines all facets of the crime and shines a light on a range of voices and victims.”

How to Stream Cold Case Files Season Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch American Justice live on A&E using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
A&E--

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: A&E + 17 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: A&E + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: A&E + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: A&E + 15 Top Cable Channels

