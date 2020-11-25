How to Watch 2020-21 College Basketball Season Openers Live Online For Free

College basketball is back and it’s going to be looking a lot different than previous seasons. The 2020-21 season was supposed to begin Nov. 10, but was delayed and will tip off today instead.

The first game tips off at 11:30am between Florida College and South Florida, but there will be sixteen top 25 matchups on opening day. Games will be broadcast mostly on ESPN/ESPN2, FS1, BTN, ACC Network, SEC Network, and CBS Sports Network.

How to Stream the 2020-21 College Basketball Season

When: Begins Nov. 25 at 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN/ESPN2, FS1, BTN, ACC Network, CBS Sports Network

In an effort to make a reasonable schedule while also limiting the risk of players contracting COVID-19, it’s been decided this season won’t have any exhibition or scrimmage matches. Teams will be allowed to play up to 27 regular-season games, and the Division I Council recommended a minimum of four non-conference games, according to NCAA.com.

Of the Top 25 teams, there will be 16 teams in action. Some teams including Duke, Creighton, Tennessee, and Oregon had games postponed/cancelled due to COVID concerns.

Top 25 Matchups

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Check the chart below to see where you can watch the college basketball season live on ESPN/ESPN2, BTN, ACC Network, SEC Network, and CBS Sports Network, using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

