How to Watch 2020-21 College Basketball Season Openers Live Online For Free
College basketball is back and it’s going to be looking a lot different than previous seasons. The 2020-21 season was supposed to begin Nov. 10, but was delayed and will tip off today instead.
The first game tips off at 11:30am between Florida College and South Florida, but there will be sixteen top 25 matchups on opening day. Games will be broadcast mostly on ESPN/ESPN2, FS1, BTN, ACC Network, SEC Network, and CBS Sports Network.
How to Stream the 2020-21 College Basketball Season
- When: Begins Nov. 25 at 11:30 a.m. ET
- TV: ESPN/ESPN2, FS1, BTN, ACC Network, CBS Sports Network
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
You can read our full guide on How to Stream College Basketball Games to learn how to stream games throughout the season.
In an effort to make a reasonable schedule while also limiting the risk of players contracting COVID-19, it’s been decided this season won’t have any exhibition or scrimmage matches. Teams will be allowed to play up to 27 regular-season games, and the Division I Council recommended a minimum of four non-conference games, according to NCAA.com.
Of the Top 25 teams, there will be 16 teams in action. Some teams including Duke, Creighton, Tennessee, and Oregon had games postponed/cancelled due to COVID concerns.
Top 25 Matchups
- Virginia Cavaliers @ Towson Tigers: 1:30 PM (FLOSports)
- Illinois State Redbirds @ Ohio State Buckeyes: 2:00 PM (ESPN)
- North Carolina A&T Aggies @ Illinois Fighting Illini: 2:00 PM (Big Ten Network)
- Lamar Cardinals @ Houston Cougars: 3:00 PM (ESPN+)
- Bowling Green Falcons @ Michigan Wolverines: 4:00 PM (ESPN2)
- North Carolina Central Eagles @ Iowa Hawkeyes: 4:00 PM (Big Ten Network)
- Morehead State Eagles @ Kentucky Wildcats: 6:00 PM (SEC Network)
- Charleston Cougars @ North Carolina Tar Heels: 6:00 PM (ACC Network)
- Eastern Michigan Eagles @ Michigan State Spartans: 6:00 PM (Big Ten Network)
- Sacred Heart Pioneers @ Rutgers Scarlet Knights: 7:00 PM (BTN Plus)
- Northwestern State Demons @ Texas Tech Red Raiders: 7:00 PM (ESPN+)
- Rhode Island Rams @ Arizona State Sun Devils: 7:00 PM (ESPN)
- Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros @ Texas Longhorns: 8:00 PM (Longhorn Network)
- Villanova Wildcats @ Boston College Eagles: 9:30 PM (ESPN)
- Eastern Illinois Panthers @ Wisconsin Badgers: 10:00 PM (Big Ten Network)
- UCLA Bruins @ San Diego State Aztecs: 10:30 PM (CBS Sports Network)
How to Stream the College Basketball Season Live on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Check the chart below to see where you can watch the college basketball season live on ESPN/ESPN2, BTN, ACC Network, SEC Network, and CBS Sports Network, using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.
|AT&T NOW
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$54.99
|$59.99
|$54.99
|$20
|$30
|$30
|$64.99
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|ESPN2
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|Big Ten Network
|$79.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|SEC Network
|$79.99
|•
|•
|-
|^
$10
|-
|•
|ACC Network
|$79.99
|•
|•
|-
|^
$10
|-
|•
|CBS Sports Network
|$79.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|ESPN3
|-
|•
|-
|-
|•
|-
|•
|Fox
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
