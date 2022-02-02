How to Watch College Football National Signing Day Coverage Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

College football rosters are coming together for the 2022-23 season. It all began in December with the early signing period, but there are still choices to be made. The traditional National Signing Day is underway, and there are many big decisions ahead. If you’re hoping to stay in the loop about which high school prospects are going where, you can stream coverage in a few different places all day on Wednesday, February 2. You can stream coverage live on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, iPhone, iPad, Android, and the Web.

How to Watch All-Day National Signing Day Coverage

CBS Sports Network is featuring all-day coverage of National Signing Day. You will find everything you want to see, including all of the commitments and signings, plus reactions and analysis. Some of the commitments from big-name prospects, like Harold Perkins (No. 8) and Devon Campbell (No. 9), will be featured on CBS Sports Network throughout the day. You can tune in from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

When: Wednesday, February 2 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

You can also stream CBS Sports’ coverage here.

How to Stream ‘The Paul Finebaum Show’

On “The Paul Finebaum Show,” you can also find live coverage, as well as Finebaum’s unique takes on Signing Day. You can listen on ESPN Radio or stream it on SEC Network+. The show runs daily from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET.

When: Wednesday, February 2 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network+

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

How to Watch the ‘Longhorn Extra National Signing Day Special’

If you’re a Texas Football fan, you won’t want to miss the “Longhorn Extra National Signing Day Special.” Lowell Galindo and Fozzy Whittaker discuss the first recruiting class for head coach Steve Sarkisian. It begins at 8 p.m. ET on Longhorn Network. To watch Sarkisian’s Signing Day press conference live, tune in to the Longhorn Network early at 6 p.m. ET.

When: Wednesday, February 2 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: Longhorn Network

Stream: Watch with a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV.

How to Watch the ‘SEC Now’ Signing Day Recap

At the end of Signing Day, join “SEC Now” host Dari Nowkhah to take a look at the day’s biggest storylines. Nowkhah is joined by recruiting insider Craig Haubert and college football analyst Roman Harper. Their recap begins at 9 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

