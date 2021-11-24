How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Live Online on November 24, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST, the Colorado Avalanche face the Anaheim Ducks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Altitude, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Anaheim Ducks

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Prime Ticket. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude or Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream Colorado Avalanche and Anaheim Ducks games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Anaheim Ducks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Denver and Los Angeles, you can stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Anaheim Ducks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Altitude, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Anaheim Ducks vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Preview: Top scorers Kadri and Terry meet in Colorado-Anaheim matchup

By The Associated Press

Anaheim Ducks (10-6-3, third in the Pacific) vs. Colorado Avalanche (9-5-1, fourth in the Central)

Denver; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -257, Ducks +205; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league’s best scorers, Nazem Kadri and Troy Terry, meet when Colorado and Anaheim hit the ice. Kadri ranks fourth in the NHL with 23 points and Terry currently ranks sixth in the league with 22 points.

The Avalanche are 7-2-0 in conference matchups. Colorado ranks second in the Western Conference recording 10.6 points per game, averaging 4.0 goals and 6.6 assists.

The Ducks are 7-5-2 in Western Conference play. Anaheim is fifth in the Western Conference averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Ryan Getzlaf with 1.0.

The teams match up Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kadri leads the Avalanche with 17 assists and has 23 points this season. Cale Makar has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Hampus Lindholm leads the Ducks with a plus-seven in 19 games this season. Terry has eight goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 7-2-1, averaging 4.6 goals, 7.4 assists, 3.4 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Ducks: 8-2-0, averaging 3.6 goals, six assists, three penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while allowing 1.8 goals per game with a .940 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Martin Kaut: out (upper body), J.T. Compher: out (upper-body), Nathan MacKinnon: out (lower-body).

Ducks: None listed.