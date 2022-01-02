How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Live Online on January 2, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST, the Colorado Avalanche face the Anaheim Ducks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Altitude, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Anaheim Ducks

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Prime Ticket. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude or Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream Colorado Avalanche and Anaheim Ducks games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Anaheim Ducks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Denver and Los Angeles, you can stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Anaheim Ducks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Altitude, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Anaheim Ducks vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Preview: Anaheim faces Colorado, looks to break 3-game slide

Anaheim Ducks (17-10-7, second in the Pacific) vs. Colorado Avalanche (17-8-2, fourth in the Central)

Denver; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim comes into the matchup with Colorado after losing three games in a row.

The Avalanche are 9-4-0 in conference games. Colorado averages 11.4 points per game to lead the Western Conference, recording 4.2 goals and 7.2 assists per game.

The Ducks are 11-7-5 in Western Conference play. Anaheim is 14th in the league with 31.0 shots per game and is averaging 3.0 goals.

In their last meeting on Nov. 24, Colorado won 5-2. Nazem Kadri recorded a team-high 2 points for the Avalanche.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikko Rantanen leads the Avalanche with 14 goals, adding 16 assists and totaling 30 points. Valeri Nichushkin has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Ryan Getzlaf leads the Ducks with 20 total assists and has 22 points. Trevor Zegras has 8 points over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 7-2-1, averaging 4.8 goals, 8.3 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .887 save percentage.

Ducks: 4-2-4, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Devon Toews: out (health and safety protocols), Gabriel Landeskog: out (lower-body), Ryan Murray: day to day (lower body), Cale Makar: out (health and safety protocols).

Ducks: Josh Mahura: out (upper-body), Cam Fowler: day to day (upper-body), Trevor Zegras: out (health protocols), Adam Henrique: out (lower body).