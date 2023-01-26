Where to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Live Online on January 26, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM EST, the Colorado Avalanche face the Anaheim Ducks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Anaheim Ducks

In Denver the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. While in Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which is available with Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Anaheim Ducks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Denver and Los Angeles, you can stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Anaheim Ducks, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+, DIRECTV STREAM, and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Anaheim Ducks vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Preview: Avalanche take win streak into game against the Ducks

Anaheim Ducks (13-29-5, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (25-17-3, third in the Central Division)

Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche come into a matchup against the Anaheim Ducks as winners of six consecutive games.

Colorado is 25-17-3 overall and 12-8-3 in home games. The Avalanche have given up 122 goals while scoring 137 for a +15 scoring differential.

Anaheim is 13-29-5 overall and 6-16-4 in road games. The Ducks are third in NHL play with 218 total penalties (averaging 4.6 per game).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikko Rantanen has 32 goals and 26 assists for the Avalanche. Artturi Lehkonen has six goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Troy Terry has 12 goals and 26 assists for the Ducks. Trevor Zegras has seven goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 7-3-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.4 assists, four penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Ducks: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Denis Malgin: out (upper body), Josh Manson: out (lower-body), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Cale Makar: day to day (undisclosed), Bowen Byram: out (undisclosed), Darren Helm: day to day (lower body).

Ducks: Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), John Moore: out (undisclosed), Derek Grant: out (lower body), Justin Kirkland: out (undisclosed), John Klingberg: day to day (illness).