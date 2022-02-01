How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Live Online on February 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Colorado Avalanche face the Arizona Coyotes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Arizona Coyotes

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Colorado Avalanche and Arizona Coyotes games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Arizona Coyotes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Denver and Phoenix, you can stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Arizona Coyotes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Preview: Colorado plays Arizona, aims for 19th straight home win

Arizona Coyotes (10-29-4, eighth in the Central) vs. Colorado Avalanche (32-8-3, first in the Central)

Denver; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts Arizona aiming to continue its 18-game home winning streak.

The Avalanche are 11-3-1 against opponents from the Central. Colorado leads the league with 41 power-play goals, led by Mikko Rantanen with 10.

The Coyotes are 3-10-1 against Central opponents. Arizona averages 12.2 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the Western Conference. Liam O’Brien leads the team serving 89 total minutes.

Colorado beat Arizona 5-0 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 15. Nathan MacKinnon scored two goals for the Avalanche in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devon Toews leads the Avalanche with a plus-33 in 32 games this season. Rantanen has seven goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

O’Brien leads the Coyotes with a plus-four in 30 games this season. Clayton Keller has four goals over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 10-0-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.2 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game with a .947 save percentage.

Coyotes: 3-6-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while allowing 3.4 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Bowen Byram: out (personal), Nathan MacKinnon: out (face/concussion), Ryan Murray: day to day (upper body).

Coyotes: Barrett Hayton: out (hand), Dysin Mayo: out (covid-19), Jay Beagle: out (lower body), Johan Larsson: out (lower-body).