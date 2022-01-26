How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Live Online on January 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Colorado Avalanche face the Boston Bruins. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Boston Bruins

When: Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST

TV: TNT

In Denver, Boston, and Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT. Since it's a nationally televised game, it won't air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Boston Bruins on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Colorado Avalanche vs. Boston Bruins game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Boston Bruins vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Preview: Boston travels to face Kadri and the Avalanche

Boston Bruins (24-13-2, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. Colorado Avalanche (29-8-3, first in the Central)

Denver; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nazem Kadri and Colorado take on Boston. Kadri ranks fifth in the league with 52 points, scoring 16 goals and totaling 36 assists.

The Avalanche are 18-2-1 on their home ice. Colorado leads the NHL averaging 4.1 goals per game, led by Mikko Rantanen with 22.

The Bruins are 10-5-1 on the road. Boston ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference recording 8.3 points per game, averaging 3.1 goals and 5.2 assists.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kadri leads the Avalanche with 36 assists and has 52 points this season. Rantanen has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Patrice Bergeron leads the Bruins with a plus-eight in 38 games this season. David Pastrnak has 11 goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 9-0-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

Bruins: 7-3-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.7 assists, 5.4 penalties and 13.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .886 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Bowen Byram: out (personal), Darren Helm: day to day (lower body), Ryan Murray: day to day (upper body).

Bruins: John Moore: day to day (upper body), Nick Foligno: day to day (upper body), Mike Reilly: out (health protocols), Matt Grzelcyk: day to day (upper-body), Anton Blidh: day to day (upper body).