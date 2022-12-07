How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Live Online on December 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Colorado Avalanche face the Boston Bruins. The game is airing exclusively on NESN and Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Boston Bruins

In Denver the game is streaming on Altitude. In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN.

Can you stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Boston Bruins on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Denver and Boston, you can stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Boston Bruins, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Boston Bruins vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Preview: Avalanche host the Bruins after Newhook's 2-goal game

Boston Bruins (20-3-0, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (13-9-1, fourth in the Central Division)

Denver; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Boston Bruins after Alexander Newhook’s two-goal game against the Philadelphia Flyers in the Avalanche’s 5-3 loss.

Colorado has a 5-3-1 record in home games and a 13-9-1 record overall. The Avalanche have gone 11-4-1 when scoring three or more goals.

Boston is 20-3-0 overall and 6-3-0 on the road. The Bruins have given up 49 goals while scoring 92 for a +43 scoring differential.

Wednesday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season. The Bruins won 5-1 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikko Rantanen has 15 goals and 17 assists for the Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon has scored four goals and added seven assists over the past 10 games.

Patrice Bergeron has nine goals and 11 assists for the Bruins. Charlie McAvoy has one goal and 11 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 5-5-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Bruins: 8-1-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 7.3 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Artturi Lehkonen: day to day (upper body), Valeri Nichushkin: out (ankle), Evan Rodrigues: out (lower body), Jean-Luc Foudy: day to day (lower-body), Kurtis MacDermid: out (lower-body), Darren Helm: out (undisclosed), Nathan MacKinnon: day to day (upper-body), Josh Manson: out (lower-body), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Bowen Byram: out (undisclosed), Shane Bowers: out (upper-body).

Bruins: Craig Smith: day to day (upper-body).