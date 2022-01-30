How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Live Online on January 30, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Colorado Avalanche face the Buffalo Sabres. The game is airing exclusively on MSG and Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Buffalo Sabres

When: Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST

TV: MSG and Altitude

Stream: Watch with Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude, this is your only option to stream Colorado Avalanche games all year long.

In Buffalo, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Buffalo Sabres games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Buffalo Sabres on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Denver and Buffalo, you can stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Buffalo Sabres, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Buffalo Sabres vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Preview: Colorado hosts Buffalo after Landeskog's 2-goal game

Buffalo Sabres (14-22-7, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. Colorado Avalanche (31-8-3, first in the Central)

Denver; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -428, Sabres +328; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts the Buffalo Sabres after Gabriel Landeskog scored two goals in the Avalanche’s 6-4 win over the Blackhawks.

The Avalanche have gone 19-2-1 in home games. Colorado leads the Western Conference averaging 4.1 goals per game, led by Mikko Rantanen with 22.

The Sabres have gone 7-10-4 away from home. Buffalo has scored 24 power-play goals, converting on 20.3% of chances.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rantanen leads the Avalanche with 22 goals, adding 29 assists and totaling 51 points. Nazem Kadri has four goals over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Rasmus Dahlin leads the Sabres with 21 total assists and has 28 points. Jeff Skinner has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 9-0-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.3 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

Sabres: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Bowen Byram: out (personal), Darren Helm: day to day (lower body), Nathan MacKinnon: out (face/concussion), Ryan Murray: day to day (upper body).

Sabres: Zemgus Girgensons: out (undisclosed), Jack Quinn: out (lower body), Michael Houser: out (health and safety protocols), Will Butcher: day to day (upper body), Dustin Tokarski: out (health protocols), Rasmus Dahlin: out (health and safety protocols), Victor Olofsson: out (health and safety protocols), Rasmus Asplund: out (health and safety protocols).