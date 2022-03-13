How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Live Online on March 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Colorado Avalanche face the Calgary Flames. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Calgary Flames

When: Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT

TV: Altitude

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude, this is your only option to stream Colorado Avalanche games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Calgary Flames on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Denver, you can stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Calgary Flames, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Calgary Flames vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Preview: Avalanche to host Gaudreau and the Flames

Calgary Flames (36-15-7, first in the Pacific) vs. Colorado Avalanche (41-13-5, first in the Central)

Denver; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -158, Flames +134; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Johnny Gaudreau leads Calgary into a matchup with Colorado. He’s fourth in the NHL with 78 points, scoring 26 goals and totaling 52 assists.

The Avalanche are 24-6-3 in Western Conference games. Colorado leads the Western Conference with 48 power-play goals, led by Mikko Rantanen with 12.

The Flames are 17-8-3 in conference matchups. Calgary averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the league. Milan Lucic leads the team serving 69 total minutes.

In their last meeting on March 5, Calgary won 4-3. Elias Lindholm scored a team-high two goals for the Flames in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devon Toews leads the Avalanche with a plus-44 in 48 games this season. Cale Makar has 15 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Gaudreau has 78 total points while scoring 26 goals and totaling 52 assists for the Flames. Lindholm has eight goals over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Flames: 7-2-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.6 assists, 4.7 penalties and 12.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Bowen Byram: out (personal), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Samuel Girard: out (lower body).

Flames: Oliver Kylington: day to day (lower body).