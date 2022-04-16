How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Live Online on April 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Colorado Avalanche face the Carolina Hurricanes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Carolina Hurricanes

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, while in Raleigh the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports South. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude or Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Colorado Avalanche and Carolina Hurricanes games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Carolina Hurricanes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Denver and Raleigh, you can stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Carolina Hurricanes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Preview: Colorado takes home win streak into matchup with Carolina

Carolina Hurricanes (48-19-8, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Colorado Avalanche (54-14-6, first in the Central)

Denver; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts Carolina trying to prolong its five-game home winning streak.

The Avalanche are 30-4-3 on their home ice. Colorado has scored 283 goals and is third in the league averaging 3.8 per game. Mikko Rantanen leads the team with 35.

The Hurricanes are 21-11-4 in road games. Carolina has scored 246 goals and is fifth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.3 goals per game. Sebastian Aho leads the team with 34.

In their last meeting on March 10, Carolina won 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rantanen leads the Avalanche with 35 goals and has 88 points. Nathan MacKinnon has seven goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Aho leads the Hurricanes with 34 goals and has 75 points. Jordan Staal has 9 points over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 9-0-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.4 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Nazem Kadri: out (upper-body), Ryan Murray: out (hand/wrist).

Hurricanes: None listed.