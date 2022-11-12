 Skip to Content
How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Live Online on November 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Colorado Avalanche face the Carolina Hurricanes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Carolina Hurricanes

In Denver the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In Raleigh, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Carolina Hurricanes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Denver and Raleigh, you can stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Carolina Hurricanes, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
Bally Sports South≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports South≥ $89.99------
Altitude≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and Altitude + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Altitude + 27 Top Cable Channels

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Preview: Carolina visits Colorado after Svechnikov's hat trick

Carolina Hurricanes (9-4-1, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (6-4-1, third in the Central Division)

Denver; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Colorado Avalanche after Andrei Svechnikov recorded a hat trick in the Hurricanes’ 7-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers.

Colorado is 6-4-1 overall and 3-1-1 at home. The Avalanche have given up 31 goals while scoring 39 for a +8 scoring differential.

Carolina has a 9-4-1 record overall and a 5-2-1 record in road games. The Hurricanes have a +five scoring differential, with 44 total goals scored and 39 conceded.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Avalanche won 7-4 in the previous meeting. Logan O’Connor led the Avalanche with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikko Rantanen has seven goals and nine assists for the Avalanche. Evan Rodrigues has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Sebastian Aho has seven goals and 10 assists for the Hurricanes. Svechnikov has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 6-3-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.6 assists, 4.1 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Valeri Nichushkin: out (ankle), Darren Helm: out (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Bowen Byram: out (undisclosed).

Hurricanes: Ondrej Kase: out (concussion), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Cavan Fitzgerald: out (undisclosed), Max Pacioretty: out (achilles).

