How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Live Online on January 24, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, January 24, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Colorado Avalanche face the Chicago Blackhawks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago+ and Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Chicago Blackhawks

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude, this is your only option to stream Colorado Avalanche games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Chicago Blackhawks games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Chicago Blackhawks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Denver and Chicago, you can stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Chicago Blackhawks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Chicago+----
Altitude≥ $84.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago+ + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Altitude + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago+ + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago+ + 32 Top Cable Channels

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Preview: Blackhawks face the Avalanche on 3-game skid

Chicago Blackhawks (15-19-7, seventh in the Central) vs. Colorado Avalanche (28-8-3, first in the Central)

Denver; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago is looking to stop its three-game losing streak with a win against Colorado.

The Avalanche have gone 9-3-1 against division opponents. Colorado leads the NHL averaging 4.2 goals per game, led by Mikko Rantanen with 21.

The Blackhawks are 3-6-4 against opponents in the Central. Chicago is last in the Western Conference averaging only 6.5 points per game. Patrick Kane leads them with 36 total points.

In their last meeting on Jan. 4, Colorado won 4-3. Erik Johnson recorded two goals for the Avalanche.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rantanen leads the Avalanche with 21 goals, adding 27 assists and recording 48 points. Cale Makar has eight assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Kane leads the Blackhawks with 27 total assists and has 36 points. Erik Gustafsson has five assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 9-0-1, averaging four goals, 7.1 assists, 4.6 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 4-3-3, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Bowen Byram: out (personal), Valeri Nichushkin: out (covid-19), Darren Helm: day to day (lower body), Ryan Murray: day to day (upper body).

Blackhawks: Dylan Strome: out (health protocols).

