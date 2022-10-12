 Skip to Content
How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Live Online on October 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT, the Colorado Avalanche face the Chicago Blackhawks. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Chicago Blackhawks

In Denver, Chicago, and nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Chicago Blackhawks on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Colorado Avalanche vs. Chicago Blackhawks game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Preview: Avalanche host the Blackhawks to start 2022 season

By The Associated Press

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Colorado Avalanche

Denver; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -398, Blackhawks +308; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche open the season at home against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Colorado went 56-19-7 overall and 23-8-5 in division play last season. The Avalanche scored 67 power-play goals last season on 278 chances for a 24.1% success rate.

Chicago went 5-15-6 in Central Division games and had a 28-42-12 record overall last season. The Blackhawks had a -76 goal differential last season, scoring 213 goals while allowing 289.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Gabriel Landeskog: out (lower-body).

Blackhawks: Jujhar Khaira: out (back), Jake McCabe: out (spine), Petr Mrazek: out (groin), Boris Katchouk: out (ankle).

