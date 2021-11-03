How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Live Online on November 3, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Colorado Avalanche face the Columbus Blue Jackets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, while in Columbus the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Colorado Avalanche and Columbus Blue Jackets games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Columbus Blue Jackets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Denver and Columbus, you can stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and Altitude + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Preview: Colorado hosts Columbus after Landeskog's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press

Columbus Blue Jackets (5-3-0, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. Colorado Avalanche (4-4-0, fifth in the Central)

Denver; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -243, Blue Jackets +195; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts the Columbus Blue Jackets after Gabriel Landeskog scored two goals in the Avalanche’s 4-1 victory against the Wild.

Colorado went 39-13-4 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 22-4-2 at home. The Avalanche scored 47 power play goals on 207 power play opportunities last season.

Columbus went 18-26-12 overall and 7-17-4 on the road in the 2020-21 season. The Blue Jackets scored 18 power play goals on 117 power play opportunities last season.

The teams square off Wednesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Mikko Rantanen: day to day (undisclosed), Samuel Girard: day to day (undisclosed).

Blue Jackets: Max Domi: day to day (health protocols), Adam Boqvist: day to day (undisclosed).