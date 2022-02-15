How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Live Online on February 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Colorado Avalanche face the Dallas Stars. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Denver and Dallas, you can stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Preview: Avalanche host the Stars after shutout win

Dallas Stars (25-19-2, fifth in the Central) vs. Colorado Avalanche (34-8-4, first in the Central)

Denver; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts the Dallas Stars after the Avalanche shut out Dallas 4-0. Darcy Kuemper earned the victory in the net for Colorado after recording 23 saves.

The Avalanche are 21-4-2 in Western Conference games. Colorado leads the Western Conference with 41 power-play goals, led by Mikko Rantanen with 10.

The Stars are 12-11-2 in conference play. Dallas has scored 135 goals and ranks eighth in the Western Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game. Roope Hintz leads the team with 21.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devon Toews leads the Avalanche with a plus-35 in 35 games this season. Nazem Kadri has seven assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Jason Robertson leads the Stars with a plus-17 in 38 games this season. Hintz has six goals over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 9-0-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 1.5 goals per game with a .953 save percentage.

Stars: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.9 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Bowen Byram: out (personal).

Stars: Andrej Sekera: day to day (upper body), John Klingberg: day to day (upper body), Radek Faksa: day to day (lower body).