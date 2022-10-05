How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Preseason Game Live Online on October 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels
On Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT, the Colorado Avalanche face the Dallas Stars. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars
- When: Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT
- TV: TNT
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Denver, Dallas, and nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.
Can you stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars on ESPN+?
For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars game won’t be available since it is on TNT.
However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
