How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Live Online on November 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Colorado Avalanche face the Dallas Stars. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest Extra and Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars

In Denver the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. While in Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest Extra, which is available with Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Denver and Dallas, you can stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Bally Sports+, and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Preview: Stars visit the Avalanche after Robertson's 2-goal game

Dallas Stars (9-5-2, first in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (8-5-1, third in the Central Division)

Denver; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Avalanche -137, Stars +116; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars visit the Colorado Avalanche after Jason Robertson scored two goals in the Stars’ 5-4 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets.

Colorado has gone 8-5-1 overall with a 4-1-1 record in Central Division games. The Avalanche have gone 2-5-1 in one-goal games.

Dallas has gone 9-5-2 overall with a 5-1-2 record against the Central Division. The Stars rank 10th in NHL play with 75 total penalties (averaging 4.7 per game).

The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Avalanche won the previous matchup 3-2 in a shootout. Mikko Rantanen scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Valeri Nichushkin has scored seven goals with five assists for the Avalanche. Rantanen has 10 goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

Robertson has scored 16 goals with 15 assists for the Stars. Joe Pavelski has four goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 7-3-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Stars: 5-2-3, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.3 assists, 4.9 penalties and 12.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Valeri Nichushkin: out (ankle), Kurtis MacDermid: out (lower-body), Darren Helm: out (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Bowen Byram: out (undisclosed), Shane Bowers: out (upper-body).

Stars: Nick Caamano: out (back).