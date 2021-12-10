How to Watch Detroit Red Wings vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Live Online on December 10, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, December 10, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST, the Colorado Avalanche face the Detroit Red Wings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit Plus, Fox Sports Detroit Plus, and Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Detroit Red Wings

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit Plus, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitudey and Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Colorado Avalanche and Detroit Red Wings games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Detroit Red Wings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Denver and Detroit, you can stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Detroit Red Wings, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Preview: Colorado hosts Detroit after O'Connor's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press

Detroit Red Wings (13-11-3, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. Colorado Avalanche (14-7-2, fifth in the Central)

Denver; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -331, Red Wings +256; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts the Detroit Red Wings after Logan O’Connor scored two goals in the Avalanche’s 7-3 win over the Rangers.

The Avalanche have gone 7-2-1 in home games. Colorado leads the league averaging 4.3 goals per game, led by Mikko Rantanen with 12.

The Red Wings are 4-8-1 in road games. Detroit is ninth in the Eastern Conference averaging 4.9 assists per game, led by Moritz Seider with 0.6.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devon Toews leads the Avalanche with a plus-16 in 14 games this season. Nazem Kadri has 11 assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Dylan Larkin leads the Red Wings with 10 goals and has 22 points. Robby Fabbri has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 7-2-1, averaging 5.2 goals, 8.8 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with an .865 save percentage.

Red Wings: 5-4-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with an .897 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Bowen Byram: day to day (upper body), Nazem Kadri: day to day (lower body), J.T. Compher: out (upper-body), Ryan Murray: day to day (lower body).

Red Wings: Tyler Bertuzzi: day to day (health protocols), Marc Staal: out (covid-19).