How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Live Online on March 21, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, March 21, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT, the Colorado Avalanche face the Edmonton Oilers. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Edmonton Oilers

When: Monday, March 21, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT

TV: Altitude

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude, this is your only option to stream Colorado Avalanche games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Edmonton Oilers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Denver, you can stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Edmonton Oilers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Preview: Kadri and Colorado take on Edmonton

Edmonton Oilers (35-23-4, third in the Pacific) vs. Colorado Avalanche (44-13-5, first in the Central)

Denver; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nazem Kadri leads Colorado into a matchup with Edmonton. He ranks 10th in the league with 74 points, scoring 23 goals and recording 51 assists.

The Avalanche are 27-6-3 in conference play. Colorado is second in the league recording 10.4 points per game, averaging 3.8 goals and 6.6 assists.

The Oilers are 21-10-1 in Western Conference play. Edmonton ranks fifth in the Western Conference recording 9.2 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 5.8 assists.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabriel Landeskog leads the Avalanche with 30 goals, adding 29 assists and totaling 59 points. Nathan MacKinnon has 16 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Leon Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 41 goals and has 86 points. Connor McDavid has seven goals over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .933 save percentage.

Oilers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Bowen Byram: out (personal), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Samuel Girard: out (lower body).

Oilers: None listed.