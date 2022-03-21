 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Live Online on March 21, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, March 21, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT, the Colorado Avalanche face the Edmonton Oilers. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Edmonton Oilers

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude, this is your only option to stream Colorado Avalanche games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Edmonton Oilers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Denver, you can stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Edmonton Oilers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Altitude≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Altitude + 35 Top Cable Channels

Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Preview: Kadri and Colorado take on Edmonton

Edmonton Oilers (35-23-4, third in the Pacific) vs. Colorado Avalanche (44-13-5, first in the Central)

Denver; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nazem Kadri leads Colorado into a matchup with Edmonton. He ranks 10th in the league with 74 points, scoring 23 goals and recording 51 assists.

The Avalanche are 27-6-3 in conference play. Colorado is second in the league recording 10.4 points per game, averaging 3.8 goals and 6.6 assists.

The Oilers are 21-10-1 in Western Conference play. Edmonton ranks fifth in the Western Conference recording 9.2 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 5.8 assists.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabriel Landeskog leads the Avalanche with 30 goals, adding 29 assists and totaling 59 points. Nathan MacKinnon has 16 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Leon Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 41 goals and has 86 points. Connor McDavid has seven goals over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .933 save percentage.

Oilers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Bowen Byram: out (personal), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Samuel Girard: out (lower body).

Oilers: None listed.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.