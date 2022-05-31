How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche Western Conference Final: Game 1 Live Online on May 31, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels
On Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Colorado Avalanche face the Edmonton Oilers. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Colorado Avalanche vs. Edmonton Oilers
- When: Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT
- TV: TNT
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Denver and nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.
Can you stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Edmonton Oilers on ESPN+?
For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Colorado Avalanche vs. Edmonton Oilers game won’t be available since it is on TNT.
However, during the NHL playoffs, you can watch nearly every game on-demand with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
Oilers vs. Avalanche Video Preview
All Live TV Streaming Options
Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Preview: Avalanche host the Oilers to open the Western Conference Finals
Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (56-19-7, first in the Central Division)
Denver; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -178, Oilers +150; over/under is 6.5
STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Avalanche host series opener
BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Edmonton Oilers to open the Western Conference finals. The teams meet Friday for the fourth time this season. The Avalanche went 2-1 against the Oilers in the regular season. In their last regular season matchup on April 22, the Oilers won 6-3.
Colorado is 56-19-7 overall and 31-5-3 at home. The Avalanche have a 29-8-1 record when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.
Edmonton has a 20-14-5 record on the road and a 49-27-6 record overall. The Oilers have a 16-7-2 record in games their opponents commit more penalties.
TOP PERFORMERS:
LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 8-1-1, averaging 4.3 goals, 6.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.
Oilers: 7-2-1, averaging 4.3 goals, seven assists, 5.5 penalties and 13.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.
INJURIES: Avalanche: Ryan Murray: out (hand/wrist), Samuel Girard: out for season (sternum).
Oilers: Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder).