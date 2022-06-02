 Skip to Content
How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Edmonton Oilers Conference Final: Game 2 Live Online on June 2, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Colorado Avalanche face the Edmonton Oilers. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Edmonton Oilers

In Denver and nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Edmonton Oilers on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Colorado Avalanche vs. Edmonton Oilers game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL Playoffs, you can watch nearly every game on-demand with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: TNT + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Preview: Colorado takes 1-0 lead into game 2 against Edmonton

Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (56-19-7, first in the Central Division)

Denver; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -180, Oilers +151; over/under is 7

STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Avalanche lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Edmonton Oilers in the third round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Avalanche won the previous meeting 8-6. J.T. Compher scored two goals in the victory.

Colorado has gone 31-5-3 at home and 56-19-7 overall. The Avalanche have scored 67 power-play goals, which ranks first in the league.

Edmonton is 20-14-5 in road games and 49-27-6 overall. The Oilers rank seventh in NHL play with 285 total goals (averaging 3.5 per game).

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabriel Landeskog has scored 30 goals with 29 assists for the Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon has seven goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Leon Draisaitl has 55 goals and 55 assists for the Oilers. Evander Kane has eight goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 8-1-1, averaging 4.4 goals, seven assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Oilers: 6-3-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.8 assists, 5.1 penalties and 12.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Ryan Murray: out (hand/wrist), Samuel Girard: out for season (sternum).

Oilers: Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder).

