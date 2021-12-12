How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Live Online on December 12, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Colorado Avalanche face the Florida Panthers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Florida Panthers

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Florida Panthers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Denver and Miami, you can stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Florida Panthers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Florida Panthers vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Preview: Colorado takes on Florida, seeks 7th straight home win

By The Associated Press

Florida Panthers (18-4-4, second in the Atlantic) vs. Colorado Avalanche (15-7-2, fifth in the Central)

Denver; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -150, Panthers +123

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts Florida looking to prolong its six-game home winning streak.

The Avalanche are 8-2-1 at home. Colorado averages 11.8 points per game to lead the league, recording 4.4 goals and 7.4 assists per game.

The Panthers are 4-3-4 on the road. Florida has scored 98 goals and ranks second in the league averaging 3.8 goals per game. Aleksander Barkov leads the team with 10.

In their last meeting on Oct. 21, Florida won 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nazem Kadri has 34 total points for the Avalanche, 11 goals and 23 assists. Cale Makar has seven goals over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Jonathan Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 22 total assists and has 31 points. Aaron Ekblad has 12 points over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 7-2-1, averaging 5.2 goals, 8.9 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with an .871 save percentage.

Panthers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Bowen Byram: day to day (upper body), Nazem Kadri: day to day (lower body), Ryan Murray: day to day (lower body).

Panthers: Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed), Anthony Duclair: day to day (lower body), Aleksander Barkov: day to day (lower body).