How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Live Online on April 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT, the Colorado Avalanche face the Los Angeles Kings. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Los Angeles Kings

When: Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT

TV: TNT

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Denver, Los Angeles, and Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Los Angeles Kings on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Colorado Avalanche vs. Los Angeles Kings game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Los Angeles Kings vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Preview: Los Angeles visits Colorado after Lizotte's 2-goal game

Los Angeles Kings (39-26-10, third in the Pacific) vs. Colorado Avalanche (52-14-6, first in the Central)

Denver; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -255, Kings +205; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits the Colorado Avalanche after Blake Lizotte scored two goals in the Kings’ 5-2 win against the Blackhawks.

The Avalanche are 32-7-4 in Western Conference games. Colorado is third in the NHL averaging 3.8 goals per game, led by Mikko Rantanen with 35.

The Kings are 9-10-3 against opponents from the Pacific. Los Angeles ranks 32nd in the NHL with 35.0 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

In their last meeting on March 15, Colorado won 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nazem Kadri leads the Avalanche with 57 assists and has 83 points this season. Rantanen has six goals over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Anze Kopitar has 62 total points while scoring 18 goals and totaling 44 assists for the Kings. Adrian Kempe has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 8-1-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.1 assists, three penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .934 save percentage.

Kings: 4-4-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Nazem Kadri: out (upper-body), Ryan Murray: out (hand/wrist).

Kings: None listed.