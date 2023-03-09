 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

Where to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Live Online on March 9, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM EST, the Colorado Avalanche face the Los Angeles Kings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Los Angeles Kings

In Denver the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on Bally Sports+ and DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Los Angeles Kings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Denver and Los Angeles, you can stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Los Angeles Kings, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+, fuboTV, and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeBally Sports+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign UpFree Trial
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$64.99$19.99
Bally Sports West≥ $99.99-----
Fox Sports West≥ $99.99-----
Altitude≥ $99.99------

All Live TV Streaming Services

Bally Sports+

Price: $19.99
Includes: Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West

fuboTV

Price: $85.98
Includes: Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and Altitude + 25 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $99.99
Includes: Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and Altitude + 35 Top Cable Channels

Los Angeles Kings vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Preview: Kings take win streak into game against the Avalanche

Los Angeles Kings (37-20-8, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (34-21-6, third in the Central Division)

Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Colorado Avalanche trying to continue a four-game win streak.

Colorado is 34-21-6 overall and 17-10-5 at home. The Avalanche have gone 30-9-3 when scoring three or more goals.

Los Angeles has a 17-11-6 record on the road and a 37-20-8 record overall. The Kings are 15-6-1 when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

The teams meet Thursday for the second time this season. The Kings won 5-4 in a shootout in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan MacKinnon has 25 goals and 49 assists for the Avalanche. Mikko Rantanen has eight goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Adrian Kempe has 30 goals and 18 assists for the Kings. Anze Kopitar has scored nine goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 7-2-1, averaging 4.1 goals, seven assists, 3.7 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Kings: 7-2-1, averaging 3.6 goals, six assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Josh Manson: out (lower body), Pavel Francouz: out (lower body), Erik Johnson: out (ankle), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Darren Helm: out (lower body).

Kings: Trevor Moore: out (upper-body).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.