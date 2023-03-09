Where to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Live Online on March 9, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM EST, the Colorado Avalanche face the Los Angeles Kings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Los Angeles Kings

In Denver the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on Bally Sports+ and DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Los Angeles Kings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Denver and Los Angeles, you can stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Los Angeles Kings, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+, fuboTV, and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Preview: Kings take win streak into game against the Avalanche

Los Angeles Kings (37-20-8, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (34-21-6, third in the Central Division)

Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Colorado Avalanche trying to continue a four-game win streak.

Colorado is 34-21-6 overall and 17-10-5 at home. The Avalanche have gone 30-9-3 when scoring three or more goals.

Los Angeles has a 17-11-6 record on the road and a 37-20-8 record overall. The Kings are 15-6-1 when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

The teams meet Thursday for the second time this season. The Kings won 5-4 in a shootout in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan MacKinnon has 25 goals and 49 assists for the Avalanche. Mikko Rantanen has eight goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Adrian Kempe has 30 goals and 18 assists for the Kings. Anze Kopitar has scored nine goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 7-2-1, averaging 4.1 goals, seven assists, 3.7 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Kings: 7-2-1, averaging 3.6 goals, six assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Josh Manson: out (lower body), Pavel Francouz: out (lower body), Erik Johnson: out (ankle), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Darren Helm: out (lower body).

Kings: Trevor Moore: out (upper-body).