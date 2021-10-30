 Skip to Content
How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Live Online on October 30, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Colorado Avalanche face the Minnesota Wild. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North Plus, Fox Sports North Plus, Altitude, Bally Sports Wisconsin Plus, and Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Minnesota Wild

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude, this is your only option to stream Colorado Avalanche games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Minnesota Wild on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Denver and Minneapolis, you can stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Minnesota Wild, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports North Plus≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports North Plus≥ $84.99------
Altitude≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports Wisconsin Plus≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports North Plus, Fox Sports North Plus, Altitude, Bally Sports Wisconsin Plus, and Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus + 35 Top Cable Channels

Minnesota Wild vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Preview: Colorado hosts Minnesota after Compher's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press

Minnesota Wild (5-2-0, third in the Central) vs. Colorado Avalanche (3-4-0, fifth in the Central)

Denver; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -163, Wild +137; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts the Minnesota Wild after J.T. Compher scored two goals in the Avalanche’s 4-3 win against the Blues.

Colorado finished 39-13-4 overall and 22-4-2 at home in the 2020-21 season. The Avalanche scored 197 total goals last season while averaging 3.5 per game.

Minnesota finished 35-16-5 overall with a 14-11-3 record on the road during the 2020-21 season. Goalies for the Wild recorded four shutouts last season while compiling a .907 save percentage.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Mikko Rantanen: day to day (undisclosed), Samuel Girard: day to day (undisclosed).

Wild: Rem Pitlick: out (covid-19), Alex Goligoski: day to day (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov: day to day (lower body), Mats Zuccarello: out (covid-19).

