How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Live Online on October 30, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Colorado Avalanche face the Minnesota Wild.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Minnesota Wild

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude.

Can you stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Minnesota Wild on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Denver and Minneapolis, you can stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Minnesota Wild, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Minnesota Wild vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Preview: Colorado hosts Minnesota after Compher's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press

Minnesota Wild (5-2-0, third in the Central) vs. Colorado Avalanche (3-4-0, fifth in the Central)

Denver; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -163, Wild +137; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts the Minnesota Wild after J.T. Compher scored two goals in the Avalanche’s 4-3 win against the Blues.

Colorado finished 39-13-4 overall and 22-4-2 at home in the 2020-21 season. The Avalanche scored 197 total goals last season while averaging 3.5 per game.

Minnesota finished 35-16-5 overall with a 14-11-3 record on the road during the 2020-21 season. Goalies for the Wild recorded four shutouts last season while compiling a .907 save percentage.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Mikko Rantanen: day to day (undisclosed), Samuel Girard: day to day (undisclosed).

Wild: Rem Pitlick: out (covid-19), Alex Goligoski: day to day (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov: day to day (lower body), Mats Zuccarello: out (covid-19).