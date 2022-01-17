How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Live Online on January 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, January 17, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST, the Colorado Avalanche face the Minnesota Wild. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Altitude, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Minnesota Wild

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Minnesota Wild on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Denver and Minneapolis, you can stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Minnesota Wild, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Altitude, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Minnesota Wild vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Preview: Colorado hosts Minnesota following shutout win

Minnesota Wild (22-10-2, fourth in the Central) vs. Colorado Avalanche (24-8-3, first in the Central)

Denver; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts the Minnesota Wild after the Avalanche shut out Arizona 5-0. Darcy Kuemper earned the victory in the net for Colorado after recording 20 saves.

The Avalanche are 15-4-1 in Western Conference games. Colorado averages 9.8 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the Western Conference. Gabriel Landeskog leads the team serving 49 total minutes.

The Wild are 5-4-0 against the rest of their division. Minnesota has scored 125 goals and is third in the league averaging 3.7 goals per game. Ryan Hartman leads the team with 16.

In their last meeting on Oct. 30, Colorado won 4-1. Landeskog recorded a team-high 4 points for the Avalanche.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikko Rantanen leads the Avalanche with 19 goals, adding 25 assists and totaling 44 points. Nathan MacKinnon has five goals and 12 assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Hartman leads the Wild with a plus-29 in 34 games this season. Kirill Kaprizov has five goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 8-1-1, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.3 assists, four penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Wild: 5-4-1, averaging 3.6 goals, six assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Bowen Byram: out (personal), Gabriel Landeskog: out (covid-19), Darren Helm: day to day (lower body), Ryan Murray: day to day (upper body).

Wild: Joel Eriksson Ek: out (covid-19), Cam Talbot: day to day (lower body), Jonas Brodin: day to day (lower body), Nick Bjugstad: out (upper body).