How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Colorado Avalanche Preseason Game Live Online on September 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Colorado Avalanche face the Minnesota Wild. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Minnesota Wild

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude, this is your only option to stream Colorado Avalanche games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Minnesota Wild on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Denver and Minneapolis, you can stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Minnesota Wild, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Minnesota Wild vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Preview

