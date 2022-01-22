How to Watch Montreal Canadiens vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Live Online on January 22, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Colorado Avalanche face the Montreal Canadiens. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Montreal Canadiens

When: Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST

TV: Altitude

Stream: Watch with Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude, DIRECTV STREAM is an option to stream Colorado Avalanche games.

Can you stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Montreal Canadiens on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Colorado Avalanche vs. Montreal Canadiens game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Preview: Avalanche face the Canadiens, aim for 6th straight victory

Montreal Canadiens (8-25-6, eighth in the Atlantic) vs. Colorado Avalanche (27-8-3, first in the Central)

Denver; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado seeks to build upon its five-game win streak with a victory over Montreal.

The Avalanche have gone 16-2-1 in home games. Colorado leads the NHL shooting 12.0% and averaging 4.2 goals on 34.8 shots per game.

The Canadiens have gone 3-15-5 away from home. Montreal is last in the Eastern Conference averaging only 5.9 points per game. Tyler Toffoli leads the team with 20 total points.

In their last meeting on Dec. 2, Colorado won 4-1. Valeri Nichushkin recorded a team-high 2 points for the Avalanche.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devon Toews leads the Avalanche with a plus-33 in 27 games this season. Nathan MacKinnon has nine assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Nicholas Suzuki leads the Canadiens with 22 points, scoring seven goals and adding 15 assists. Michael Pezzetta has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 9-0-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.1 assists, 4.7 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

Canadiens: 2-5-3, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.6 assists, 5.3 penalties and 13.6 penalty minutes while allowing four goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Bowen Byram: out (personal), Valeri Nichushkin: out (covid-19), Darren Helm: day to day (lower body), Ryan Murray: day to day (upper body).

Canadiens: Joel Armia: out (health and safety protocols), Rafael Harvey-Pinard: out (health protocols), Louie Belpedio: out (covid-19), Gianni Fairbrother: out (covid-19), Cole Caufield: out (health and safety protocols), Jake Allen: day to day (undisclosed).