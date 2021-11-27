How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Live Online on November 27, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST, the Colorado Avalanche face the Nashville Predators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, while in Nashville the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports South. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude or Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Colorado Avalanche and Nashville Predators games all year long.

Can you stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Denver and Nashville, you can stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Nashville Predators vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Preview: Colorado takes home win streak into matchup with Nashville

By The Associated Press

Nashville Predators (11-8-1, second in the Central) vs. Colorado Avalanche (10-6-1, fifth in the Central)

Denver; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -213, Predators +175; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts Nashville trying to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Avalanche have gone 3-2-0 against division opponents. Colorado leads the league shooting 11.8% and averaging 3.9 goals on 32.9 shots per game.

The Predators are 4-1-1 against Central opponents. Nashville averages 10.6 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the Western Conference. Mark Borowiecki leads the team serving 39 total minutes.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nazem Kadri has 25 total points for the Avalanche, seven goals and 18 assists. Cale Makar has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Mikael Granlund leads the Predators with 15 total assists and has 20 points. Matt Duchene has 12 points over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 7-2-1, averaging 4.7 goals, 7.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Predators: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.1 penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Martin Kaut: out (upper body), J.T. Compher: out (upper-body), Nathan MacKinnon: out (lower-body).

Predators: None listed.