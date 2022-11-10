How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Live Online on November 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Colorado Avalanche face the Nashville Predators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators

In Denver the game is streaming on Altitude. In Nashville, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South.

Can you stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Denver and Nashville, you can stream Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Nashville Predators vs. Colorado Avalanche Game Preview: Central Division opponents meet when Colorado hosts Nashville

Nashville Predators (5-6-1, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (6-4-1, third in the Central Division)

Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche play the Nashville Predators in a matchup of Central Division squads.

Colorado has a 6-4-1 record overall and a 2-0-1 record in Central Division play. The Avalanche have gone 1-3-1 in one-goal games.

Nashville is 1-2-0 against the Central Division and 5-6-1 overall. The Predators serve 11.8 penalty minutes per game to rank eighth in the league.

The teams meet Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Avalanche won the last matchup 5-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikko Rantanen has seven goals and nine assists for the Avalanche. Evan Rodrigues has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Matt Duchene has three goals and eight assists for the Predators. Filip Forsberg has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 5-4-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.2 assists, 4.6 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Predators: 3-6-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Valeri Nichushkin: out (ankle), Darren Helm: out (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Bowen Byram: out (undisclosed).

Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body).